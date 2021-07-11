Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.32% of Atrion worth $15,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atrion during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Atrion by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Atrion during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Atrion by 322.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 355 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atrion during the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Atrion alerts:

ATRI opened at $606.65 on Friday. Atrion Co. has a one year low of $567.00 and a one year high of $745.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.96 and a beta of 0.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $610.94.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Atrion had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $39.17 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th.

About Atrion

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications in the United States, Germany, and internationally. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Atrion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atrion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.