Geode Capital Management LLC Has $15.63 Million Stock Holdings in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,585 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,396 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.55% of America’s Car-Mart worth $15,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in America’s Car-Mart by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in America’s Car-Mart by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in America’s Car-Mart by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,841,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in America’s Car-Mart by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in America’s Car-Mart by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 76.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Leonard L. Walthall sold 4,000 shares of America’s Car-Mart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.37, for a total value of $685,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

CRMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens raised their price target on shares of America’s Car-Mart from $154.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

NASDAQ:CRMT opened at $142.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $939.28 million, a PE ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $149.20. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.48 and a 12 month high of $177.45.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported $6.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $3.39. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 28.94%. As a group, research analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 13.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About America's Car-Mart

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of December 17, 2020, it operated 151 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Rogers, Arkansas.

