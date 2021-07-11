Geode Capital Management LLC Has $16.28 Million Stake in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 932,783 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88,928 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.75% of Smith & Wesson Brands worth $16,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWBI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 403.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 260,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,545,000 after buying an additional 208,708 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,929,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 394,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,999,000 after buying an additional 158,993 shares in the last quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,293,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,808,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,906,000 after buying an additional 79,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWBI opened at $28.89 on Friday. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $14.50 and a one year high of $39.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.43.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $322.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.80 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 88.85%. The company’s revenue was up 67.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This is a boost from Smith & Wesson Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Smith & Wesson Brands’s payout ratio is presently 7.06%.

In other Smith & Wesson Brands news, Director Barry M. Monheit sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total transaction of $322,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Deana L. Mcpherson sold 5,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $127,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,609,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,636 shares of company stock worth $772,731. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SWBI. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $24.00 to $30.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

