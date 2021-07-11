Geode Capital Management LLC Has $16.59 Million Holdings in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 359,585 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,043 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.57% of Douglas Dynamics worth $16,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PLOW. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 929 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Douglas Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Douglas Dynamics by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,110 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Douglas Dynamics by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,754 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Douglas Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

PLOW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th.

Douglas Dynamics stock opened at $40.48 on Friday. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.87 and a twelve month high of $51.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.38. The company has a market cap of $929.02 million, a P/E ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.22. Douglas Dynamics had a negative net margin of 14.69% and a positive return on equity of 17.71%. The firm had revenue of $103.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.59%.

In other news, Director James L. Janik sold 9,283 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $418,106.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 146,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,618,673.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Douglas Dynamics

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

