Geode Capital Management LLC Has $16.61 Million Stock Holdings in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 472,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,606 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.76% of Cowen worth $16,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COWN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cowen by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,006,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,160,000 after purchasing an additional 118,408 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Cowen by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 185,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,814,000 after purchasing an additional 60,567 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Cowen by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 103,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 32,169 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Cowen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Cowen by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 174,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,522,000 after acquiring an additional 47,778 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have commented on COWN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cowen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Compass Point raised Cowen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Cowen from $36.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

COWN stock opened at $40.34 on Friday. Cowen Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.91 and a 1-year high of $44.07. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.33 by $0.01. Cowen had a return on equity of 42.17% and a net margin of 19.61%. The company had revenue of $687.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.73 million. On average, research analysts expect that Cowen Inc. will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Cowen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.52%.

About Cowen

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

