Geode Capital Management LLC Has $16.67 Million Stock Position in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,695,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,187 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.48% of Dynavax Technologies worth $16,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DVAX. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 225.0% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 16,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 11,387 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 34,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 15,868 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,188,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,439,000 after purchasing an additional 24,929 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 80.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 10,516 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 421,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DVAX opened at $9.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.75. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a one year low of $3.58 and a one year high of $12.44.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 51.91% and a negative return on equity of 50.48%. The company had revenue of $83.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.42 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

