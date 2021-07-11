Geode Capital Management LLC Has $16.72 Million Holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) by 27.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 645,679 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 137,378 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.47% of Protagonist Therapeutics worth $16,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $82,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $2,250,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $259,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $353,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $224,000.

Protagonist Therapeutics stock opened at $46.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.21. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.16 and a 12 month high of $47.34.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.99% and a negative net margin of 224.79%. Equities research analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. It is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera and hereditary hemochromatosis, as well as for the treatment of other blood disorders; PTG-200, an oral, interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist peptide, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease; and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

