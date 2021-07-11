Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Position in The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 392,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,346 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.25% of The RMR Group worth $16,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 18.2% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in The RMR Group by 8.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in The RMR Group by 84.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 82,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after acquiring an additional 37,777 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in The RMR Group by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in The RMR Group by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. 38.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of The RMR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The RMR Group in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The RMR Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMR opened at $39.04 on Friday. The RMR Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.10 and a 52 week high of $44.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.50.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $131.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.02 million. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 4.63%. Analysts forecast that The RMR Group Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.88%.

About The RMR Group

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2020, it had approximately 2,100 properties in 47 states under management, which are primarily owned by the Managed Equity REITs.

