Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 804,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,424 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.70% of Radius Health worth $16,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RDUS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Radius Health during the 4th quarter worth $6,154,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,611,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,625,000 after acquiring an additional 276,624 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 312.5% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 87,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 66,515 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Radius Health during the 1st quarter worth $1,320,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 1,170.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 65,213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 60,079 shares during the period.

RDUS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Radius Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Radius Health from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Radius Health in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Radius Health in a report on Monday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Radius Health has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.44.

NASDAQ RDUS opened at $17.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.37. Radius Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.15 and a 1-year high of $26.16.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $56.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.28 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Radius Health, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Radius Health

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine and other therapeutics. The company's commercial product is TYMLOS, an abaloparatide injection for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide-TD, a short-wear-time transdermal patch that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive breast cancer; and RAD011, which is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment of hyperphagia related to Prader-Willi syndrome.

