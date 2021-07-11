Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) by 45.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 624,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195,167 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.33% of Allegro MicroSystems worth $15,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the first quarter valued at about $46,030,000. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the first quarter worth about $1,255,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 51.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,803,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,077,000 after buying an additional 953,033 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the first quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 89.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 8,979 shares during the period. 41.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.88.

In related news, SVP Thomas C. Jr. Teebagy sold 93,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total value of $2,517,194.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ravi Vig sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $27,511.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,814,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,385,747.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 336,146 shares of company stock worth $8,858,315.

Shares of ALGM opened at $27.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion and a PE ratio of 114.71. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.78 and a 1 year high of $34.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.12.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $175.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.00 million. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

