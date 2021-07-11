Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,803 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,261 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.49% of Federal Agricultural Mortgage worth $16,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 89,509 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,017 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,866 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Federal Agricultural Mortgage news, Director Sara Louise Faivre-Davis sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total value of $50,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian M. Brinch sold 887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.60, for a total value of $91,893.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,207 shares of company stock valued at $328,410. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AGM opened at $98.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.40. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 1-year low of $57.77 and a 1-year high of $111.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.11.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.02). Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 26.28%. The company had revenue of $62.09 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th.

Separately, Sidoti restated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

