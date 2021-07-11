Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 312,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,964 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.55% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals worth $15,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,729,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $183,943,000 after purchasing an additional 323,571 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 158.8% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,356,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,088,000 after purchasing an additional 832,000 shares in the last quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 858,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,156,000 after purchasing an additional 33,482 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 240,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,944,000 after purchasing an additional 39,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 158,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,658,000 after purchasing an additional 67,901 shares in the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTA opened at $43.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.68. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.32 and a fifty-two week high of $56.97.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $20.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.05 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 78.57% and a negative return on equity of 12.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.24 EPS for the current year.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus.

