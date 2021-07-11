Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 145,697 Shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,811,858 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,697 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.24% of ADT worth $15,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of ADT by 164.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 194,667 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after buying an additional 121,034 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of ADT during the first quarter valued at about $138,000. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ADT during the first quarter valued at about $459,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of ADT during the first quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ADT by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,377,985 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $62,271,000 after buying an additional 350,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ADT opened at $10.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.48. ADT Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.48 and a 52 week high of $17.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of -21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.28.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The security and automation business reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.21). ADT had a negative net margin of 7.24% and a negative return on equity of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ADT Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. ADT’s payout ratio is -38.89%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ADT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of ADT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ADT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of ADT from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ADT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.48.

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies, such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

