Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 24,339 Shares of Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 336,151 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,339 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.69% of Bryn Mawr Bank worth $15,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 1.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 74,670 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 8.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,179 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BMTC opened at $40.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $810.91 million, a P/E ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Bryn Mawr Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $23.96 and a twelve month high of $49.83.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $54.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.54 million. Bryn Mawr Bank had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 24.83%. Equities analysts forecast that Bryn Mawr Bank Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. Bryn Mawr Bank’s payout ratio is 65.85%.

BMTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Bryn Mawr Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.83.

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing deposits, money market accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits.

