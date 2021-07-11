Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 441,031 Shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) by 188.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 675,118 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 441,031 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Ballard Power Systems worth $16,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,987,000. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 36.2% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,178,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,024,000 after buying an additional 578,540 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,151,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,355,000 after buying an additional 565,250 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 12.9% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,403,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,172,000 after buying an additional 160,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 664,202.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 976,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,850,000 after buying an additional 976,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BLDP opened at $16.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.91. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of -80.90 and a beta of 1.51. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.68 and a fifty-two week high of $42.28. The company has a current ratio of 26.03, a quick ratio of 25.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 7.08% and a negative net margin of 56.85%. The business had revenue of $17.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.74 million. As a group, analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BLDP. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $35.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.07.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

