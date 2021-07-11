Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 71,685 Shares of Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 856,688 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 71,685 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.63% of Meridian Bancorp worth $15,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,317,811 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $79,533,000 after buying an additional 417,207 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 998,422 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $18,391,000 after buying an additional 18,050 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 742,825 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $13,683,000 after buying an additional 62,145 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 383,587 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,066,000 after buying an additional 9,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 335,412 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the period. 65.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Meridian Bancorp in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meridian Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

NASDAQ:EBSB opened at $19.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.21. Meridian Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $22.97.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. Meridian Bancorp had a net margin of 28.63% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $53.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.23 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meridian Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Meridian Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 31.01%.

About Meridian Bancorp

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for East Boston Savings Bank that provides various financial products and services for individuals and businesses primarily in Suffolk, Norfolk, Middlesex, and Essex Counties, Massachusetts. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts, including NOW and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

