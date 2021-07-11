Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 816,197 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,464 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.29% of TFS Financial worth $16,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFSL. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 70.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,793,061 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975,699 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,463,006 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,793,000 after purchasing an additional 286,140 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TFS Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,203,000. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TFS Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $18,732,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 1,493.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 116,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 109,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.92% of the company’s stock.

Get TFS Financial alerts:

NASDAQ:TFSL opened at $20.17 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 60.78 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.43. TFS Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $13.32 and a 1 year high of $22.54.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $74.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.00 million. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 18.23%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TFS Financial Co. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. TFS Financial’s payout ratio is 373.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

In other TFS Financial news, Director William C. Mulligan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total value of $42,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,025,622. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

TFS Financial Profile

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

Recommended Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for TFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.