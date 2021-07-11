Geode Capital Management LLC Takes $15.78 Million Position in ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX)

Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 664,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,776,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.61% of ImmunityBio as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of ImmunityBio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ImmunityBio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ImmunityBio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of ImmunityBio from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

In other ImmunityBio news, Director Barry J. Simon sold 21,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $339,992.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,212,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,464,522.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Barry J. Simon sold 14,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $241,189.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,212,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,689,398.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 82.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ImmunityBio stock opened at $13.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.37. ImmunityBio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.03 and a 52-week high of $45.42.

ImmunityBio Profile

ImmunityBio, Inc, an immunotherapy company, develops a memory T-cell cancer vaccine to combat multiple tumor types without the use of high-dose chemotherapy. It develops an albumin-linked chemotherapeutic therapy (Aldoxorubicin), a novel IL-15 cytokine superagonist (N-803), checkpoint inhibitors, macrophage polarizing peptides, bi-specific fusion proteins targeting TGFb and IL-12, adenovirus, and yeast vaccine therapies targeting tumor-associated antigens and neoepitopes.

