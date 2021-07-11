GET Protocol (GET) Market Capitalization Reaches $28.27 Million

GET Protocol (CURRENCY:GET) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. During the last seven days, GET Protocol has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GET Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $2.48 or 0.00007257 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GET Protocol has a total market capitalization of $28.27 million and $126,955.00 worth of GET Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About GET Protocol

GET Protocol (CRYPTO:GET) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2017. GET Protocol’s total supply is 23,368,773 coins and its circulating supply is 11,388,258 coins. GET Protocol’s official message board is blog.guts.tickets . The Reddit community for GET Protocol is /r/GETprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GET Protocol is guts.tickets . GET Protocol’s official Twitter account is @GUTStickets and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Guaranteed Entrance Token (GET) Protocol, initiated by GUTS Tickets, is a smart ticketing protocol that facilitates the sale of tickets by issuing smart tickets to wallet addresses on the blockchain. The GET team vision is that end-users do not need any technical knowledge in order to use the platform. With this in mind, GUTS has facilitated many events with its application over the last year and has actually sold thousands of real-world tickets in The Netherlands. Together with industry advisers such as manager of No. 1 DJ in the World of Martin Garrix and booker of Adèle the GET team plan to build an honest and transparent ticketing industry. The GET token is an ERC-20 token that will be used to purchase event's tickets. “

