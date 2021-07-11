Gifto Price Reaches $0.0399 on Major Exchanges (GTO)

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. In the last week, Gifto has traded up 18% against the dollar. One Gifto coin can now be bought for about $0.0399 or 0.00000116 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gifto has a total market capitalization of $30.75 million and approximately $28.16 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Gifto Profile

GTO is a coin. Its genesis date was December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 770,236,879 coins. The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Gifto is gifto.io . Gifto’s official message board is medium.com/@GIFTO . Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The GIFTO Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market. GIFTO Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system. Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform's ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform “

Gifto Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gifto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gifto using one of the exchanges listed above.

