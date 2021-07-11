Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,692 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 236.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 131.5% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 76.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

In related news, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total transaction of $1,309,608.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,319,156.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GILD stock opened at $68.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.37. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.56 and a 52-week high of $78.94. The stock has a market cap of $85.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.38.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 51.91%. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.06%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GILD. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, May 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.22.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Featured Story: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.