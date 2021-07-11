Gitcoin Market Cap Reaches $90.89 Million (GTC)

Gitcoin (CURRENCY:GTC) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 11th. During the last week, Gitcoin has traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. Gitcoin has a total market cap of $90.89 million and $11.22 million worth of Gitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gitcoin coin can now be bought for about $6.40 or 0.00018607 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Gitcoin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002907 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.47 or 0.00053689 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003033 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00017276 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002908 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $317.52 or 0.00922915 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000378 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00005385 BTC.

Gitcoin Coin Profile

GTC is a coin. Its genesis date was October 11th, 2017. Gitcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,198,202 coins. The Reddit community for Gitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/gitcoincommunity . Gitcoin’s official Twitter account is @gitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Game is an Ethereum-based gaming platform. GTC is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on the Game's ecosystem. “

Gitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.