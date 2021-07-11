Glitch (GLCH) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.10 Million

Glitch (CURRENCY:GLCH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 11th. One Glitch coin can now be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00000880 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Glitch has a market capitalization of $21.52 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of Glitch was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Glitch has traded down 25.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002955 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001881 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00046047 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.90 or 0.00117796 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.08 or 0.00162617 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,982.16 or 1.00330015 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002901 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $327.11 or 0.00965758 BTC.

Glitch Profile

Glitch was first traded on December 17th, 2020. Glitch’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 72,235,248 coins. Glitch’s official Twitter account is @GlitchProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “GLITCH is a blockchain-based operating system purpose-built for money market decentralized applications (dApps) and decentralized financial activity. GLITCH is not intended to be a jack-of-all-applications. Rather, its underlying structure and customizations are focused exclusively on decentralized finance applications. “

Glitch Coin Trading

