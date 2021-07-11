Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Stake Lessened by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) by 31.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,172,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 534,475 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.93% of Global Medical REIT worth $15,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GMRE. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 63.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,638,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,697,000 after buying an additional 1,407,419 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 14.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,895,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,073,000 after buying an additional 485,120 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 936,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,226,000 after buying an additional 272,261 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 23.5% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 902,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,831,000 after buying an additional 171,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 20.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 586,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,688,000 after buying an additional 98,638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Medical REIT alerts:

GMRE has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Global Medical REIT from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.40.

Shares of GMRE opened at $15.22 on Friday. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.43 and a 1 year high of $15.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $925.22 million, a P/E ratio of -89.52 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.71.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.19). Global Medical REIT had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. On average, equities analysts expect that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 23rd. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.18%.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

Recommended Story: 12b-1 Fees

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Medical REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Medical REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.