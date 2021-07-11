GlobalBoost-Y Market Cap Tops $626,590.03 (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded up 23.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 11th. GlobalBoost-Y has a market capitalization of $626,590.03 and $8,237.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 15.8% lower against the dollar. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0349 or 0.00000102 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $34,279.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,140.55 or 0.06244312 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $498.44 or 0.01454022 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $134.26 or 0.00391649 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.74 or 0.00145098 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $211.35 or 0.00616536 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00008459 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $138.81 or 0.00404919 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.67 or 0.00322850 BTC.

About GlobalBoost-Y

BSTY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is globalboost-y.com . GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost . The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

Buying and Selling GlobalBoost-Y

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GlobalBoost-Y should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GlobalBoost-Y using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

