Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its position in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,964 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 7,876 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.13% of Globus Medical worth $8,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Globus Medical by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,561,883 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $466,342,000 after buying an additional 155,981 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Globus Medical by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,441,759 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $420,132,000 after buying an additional 86,833 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Globus Medical by 41.0% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,520,725 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $93,783,000 after buying an additional 442,180 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Globus Medical by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,489,462 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $91,855,000 after purchasing an additional 69,098 shares during the period. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Globus Medical by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,277,448 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $78,781,000 after purchasing an additional 322,334 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

In other Globus Medical news, EVP Daniel T. Scavilla sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total transaction of $7,841,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,920,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Demski sold 121,259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $8,680,931.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,031.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 423,855 shares of company stock valued at $31,138,835. 24.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Globus Medical from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Globus Medical from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. increased their price target on Globus Medical from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Globus Medical from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.53.

Shares of GMED stock opened at $80.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.38. The company has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.07. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.84 and a 12-month high of $81.26.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $227.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.89 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 14.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

Featured Article: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.