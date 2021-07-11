GoByte (GBX) Price Hits $0.0420 on Top Exchanges

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. In the last seven days, GoByte has traded down 11.6% against the US dollar. GoByte has a total market cap of $401,996.43 and approximately $178.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoByte coin can now be purchased for about $0.0420 or 0.00000123 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000065 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000102 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 32% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About GoByte

GoByte (GBX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoByte’s official message board is community.gobyte.network . GoByte’s official website is gobyte.network

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency based on Dash aimed at vendors to provide monetary services. GoByte features the masternode technology, which provides to the network near-instant and secure payments as well as anonymous transactions. The near-instant payments known as InstantSend technology, average at 1.3 seconds per transaction. The anonymous transactions known as PrivateSend technology, mix your funds through the masternodes network, making near-impossible to trace back the origin of the funds. “

GoByte Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

