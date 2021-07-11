Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate 1-5 Year Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIG) Shares Bought by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate 1-5 Year Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIG) by 193.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,960 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR owned about 5.04% of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate 1-5 Year Bond ETF worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of GSIG stock opened at $50.31 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate 1-5 Year Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.92 and a 1-year high of $50.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.30.

