Goose Finance Reaches Market Cap of $1.44 Million (EGG)

Goose Finance (CURRENCY:EGG) traded up 10.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. Over the last seven days, Goose Finance has traded down 22.6% against the US dollar. One Goose Finance coin can now be bought for $0.82 or 0.00002414 BTC on major exchanges. Goose Finance has a total market cap of $1.44 million and $88,053.00 worth of Goose Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002943 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00053563 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003079 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00017312 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $307.04 or 0.00903083 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000380 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005417 BTC.

Goose Finance Coin Profile

Goose Finance (EGG) is a coin. Goose Finance’s total supply is 1,867,617 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,130 coins. The Reddit community for Goose Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GooseFinanceOfficial . Goose Finance’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

Buying and Selling Goose Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goose Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goose Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Goose Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

