GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,382,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,841 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.91% of GoPro worth $16,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in GoPro by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,953,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,219,000 after acquiring an additional 385,940 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in GoPro in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,542,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in GoPro by 6.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,049,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,854,000 after acquiring an additional 125,803 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in GoPro by 514.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,827,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in GoPro by 487.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,406,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,510 shares during the last quarter. 58.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Eve T. Saltman sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.64, for a total transaction of $163,880.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 228,060 shares in the company, valued at $2,198,498.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter C. Gotcher sold 30,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $316,806.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,335 shares in the company, valued at $455,017.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 493,361 shares of company stock worth $5,477,918. Insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GoPro stock opened at $10.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.73 and a beta of 1.23. GoPro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.74 and a 52 week high of $13.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.05.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $203.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.72 million. GoPro had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a positive return on equity of 21.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GoPro, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of GoPro from $7.90 to $8.90 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.35.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO7 Silver, HERO7 Black, HERO8 Black, and HERO9 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that offers cloud-based storage solutions and enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content, as well camera protection plans; Quik, a video editing application; and GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to share and edit their photos and videos.

