Gourmet Galaxy One Day Volume Hits $422,314.00 (GUM)

Gourmet Galaxy (CURRENCY:GUM) traded 36% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. In the last week, Gourmet Galaxy has traded down 41.7% against the dollar. One Gourmet Galaxy coin can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000665 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gourmet Galaxy has a total market cap of $753,772.81 and approximately $422,314.00 worth of Gourmet Galaxy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00053834 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003039 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00017390 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002925 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $306.33 or 0.00895480 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000378 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00005456 BTC.

Gourmet Galaxy Coin Profile

Gourmet Galaxy is a coin. It launched on January 30th, 2021. Gourmet Galaxy’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,312,145 coins. Gourmet Galaxy’s official Twitter account is @gourmetfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “GUM Token is our ERC-20 utility token, built on top of the Ethereum Blockchain with support for Polkadot Parachains coming in the near future. It is a vital part of Gourmet Galaxy, with a mechanism that is designed to give it value intrinsically tied to the Gourmet Galaxy Platform. “

Gourmet Galaxy Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gourmet Galaxy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gourmet Galaxy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gourmet Galaxy using one of the exchanges listed above.

