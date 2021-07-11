Graphlinq Protocol Price Down 3.6% Over Last Week (GLQ)

Graphlinq Protocol (CURRENCY:GLQ) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 11th. One Graphlinq Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0200 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular exchanges. Graphlinq Protocol has a market capitalization of $6.79 million and approximately $588,359.00 worth of Graphlinq Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Graphlinq Protocol has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Graphlinq Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002952 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00054311 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003089 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00017529 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002953 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $304.55 or 0.00897955 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000376 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00005471 BTC.

Graphlinq Protocol Coin Profile

Graphlinq Protocol (GLQ) is a coin. It launched on March 15th, 2021. Graphlinq Protocol’s total supply is 499,999,973 coins and its circulating supply is 339,999,895 coins. Graphlinq Protocol’s official Twitter account is @graphlinq_proto

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of GraphLinq is to provide a way to interface the blockchain with any connected system as effortlessly as possible and without requiring any coding skills. The automation of decentralized DeFi data monitorization and external executions over multi-chain applications. With live plugins bound through multiple sources, fetch data and monitor them easily on Binance, Uniswap, or even a Blockchain smart-contract, without any line of code. “

Buying and Selling Graphlinq Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graphlinq Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graphlinq Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Graphlinq Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Graphlinq Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Graphlinq Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.