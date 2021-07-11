Graviocoin (GIO) Price Tops $0.0217 on Major Exchanges

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 11th. Graviocoin has a market capitalization of $1.57 million and approximately $231.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Graviocoin has traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar. One Graviocoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0217 or 0.00000064 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Graviocoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $135.16 or 0.00398104 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00008526 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000578 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003945 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000052 BTC.

About Graviocoin

GIO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. Graviocoin’s official website is www.gravio.net . Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Graviocoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graviocoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Graviocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Graviocoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Graviocoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.