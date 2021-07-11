Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 2,348 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 60.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,203 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Acuity Brands by 0.8% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 10,943 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Acuity Brands by 16.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,640 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Acuity Brands during the first quarter worth $359,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Acuity Brands by 104.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,299 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,299,000 after purchasing an additional 25,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Acuity Brands by 7.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,805 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $247,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AYI shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Acuity Brands from $196.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Acuity Brands from $206.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.19.

Shares of Acuity Brands stock opened at $173.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.75. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.12 and a 1-year high of $194.59. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.63.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.68. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $899.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.92%.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

