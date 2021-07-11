Guggenheim Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 947 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting in the 1st quarter valued at about $285,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in FTI Consulting by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 119,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,701,000 after buying an additional 4,650 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in FTI Consulting by 105.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 17,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after buying an additional 8,760 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,517,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on FTI Consulting in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSE:FCN opened at $136.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.87 and a 1 year high of $147.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $138.89.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $686.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.84 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 8.59%. Research analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Holly Paul sold 31,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.93, for a total transaction of $4,487,737.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,235,623.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation, transactions, turnaround, restructuring, and bankruptcy services. The company's Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers anti-corruption/anti-money laundering investigations and compliance, and data and analytics, as well as compliance, monitoring, and receivership services; cybersecurity, forensic accounting and advisory, and global risk and investigations practice; and construction solutions, dispute advisory, trial, insurance claims, health and environmental solutions, and export controls and sanctions.

