Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $1.07 Million Stake in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) by 91.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,895 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,242 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Karuna Therapeutics were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 171.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 85.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Karuna Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total transaction of $571,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,768,110. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.52, for a total value of $119,268.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,020,664.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,367 shares of company stock valued at $5,553,187 in the last 90 days. 18.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on KRTX shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $164.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $192.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.89.

Karuna Therapeutics stock opened at $122.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.50 and a beta of 1.84. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $69.58 and a one year high of $146.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $118.66.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.04. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Karuna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karuna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.