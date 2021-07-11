Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $1.08 Million Stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 66.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,418 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Donaldson by 26.6% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 105,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,159,000 after purchasing an additional 22,280 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,409,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 52.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 222.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 85,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,799,000 after buying an additional 59,283 shares during the period. 80.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DCI opened at $65.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.88 and a fifty-two week high of $65.58. The company has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.36, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.33.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. Donaldson had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $765.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is a boost from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.00%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Hoffman sold 14,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total value of $917,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,995,819.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DCI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Donaldson from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Donaldson from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.33.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

