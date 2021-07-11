Guider (GDR) Price Hits $0.0000

Guider (CURRENCY:GDR) traded down 22.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. Over the last week, Guider has traded down 24.4% against the US dollar. One Guider coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Guider has a market cap of $8,575.92 and approximately $141.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00053787 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003076 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00017459 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $305.08 or 0.00898958 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000377 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005426 BTC.

Guider Profile

Guider (CRYPTO:GDR) is a coin. It was first traded on May 6th, 2019. Guider’s total supply is 259,564,000 coins and its circulating supply is 249,181,440 coins. The official website for Guider is bit.ly/2Na3S1d . Guider’s official Twitter account is @guider_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Guider.travel is a high-tech P2P portal for online guides and tours booking. GDR is an ERC20 token that powers the Guider.Travel ecosystem. The portal mechanism has been designed so that the portal commission rate is appointed in tokens with a significant discount, including a number of unique services available for token holders only. “

Guider Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guider directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Guider should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Guider using one of the exchanges listed above.

