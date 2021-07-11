GYEN (GYEN) Hits Market Capitalization of $19.64 Million

GYEN (CURRENCY:GYEN) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. In the last seven days, GYEN has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar. GYEN has a market cap of $19.64 million and $3,114.00 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GYEN coin can currently be bought for $0.0088 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002931 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00045297 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.92 or 0.00116962 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.87 or 0.00160739 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34,126.61 or 0.99976394 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002860 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $324.51 or 0.00950674 BTC.

GYEN Profile

GYEN’s total supply is 2,231,321,096 coins. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

Buying and Selling GYEN

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GYEN directly using U.S. dollars.

