GYEN Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $130.00 (GYEN)

GYEN (CURRENCY:GYEN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 11th. GYEN has a market capitalization of $20.36 million and approximately $130.00 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GYEN coin can now be bought for $0.0091 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, GYEN has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002961 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00045672 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.44 or 0.00119610 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $54.82 or 0.00162128 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33,717.83 or 0.99726305 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002865 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $324.38 or 0.00959422 BTC.

GYEN Coin Profile

GYEN’s total supply is 2,231,321,096 coins. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

Buying and Selling GYEN

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GYEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GYEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GYEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

