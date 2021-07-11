HackenAI Market Capitalization Tops $344,985.28 (HAI)

HackenAI (CURRENCY:HAI) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. Over the last seven days, HackenAI has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. HackenAI has a total market cap of $344,985.28 and approximately $42,302.00 worth of HackenAI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HackenAI coin can now be bought for about $0.0075 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HackenAI alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002951 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001867 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00045632 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.56 or 0.00116665 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.19 or 0.00162762 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,940.20 or 1.00096001 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002903 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $324.47 or 0.00956911 BTC.

HackenAI Profile

HackenAI’s launch date was April 29th, 2020. HackenAI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,941,003 coins. HackenAI’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . HackenAI’s official message board is medium.com/@hackenAI . The official website for HackenAI is hacken.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Hacken was founded in 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine by security specialists and hackers to deliver cybersecurity solutions to companies and individuals. Now Hacken is a cybersecurity consulting company with an essential focus on blockchain security. Hacken Cybersecurity Services is a part of Hacken Group, including CER.live, HackenAI, and HackenProof. Hacken’s HAI Token is a native utility token that powers virtually all of the activities within the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken Token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees, acquisition of Hacken Club membership, and even purchasing corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services within the Hacken Ecosystem. The original HKN ERC-20 token has now been converted into HAI and is no longer tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges. To swap ERC20 HKN into HAI, please follow the instructions here. “

Buying and Selling HackenAI

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HackenAI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HackenAI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HackenAI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HackenAI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HackenAI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.