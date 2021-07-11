Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.80.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.
In other Hancock Whitney news, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total value of $30,467.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
HWC stock opened at $44.11 on Friday. Hancock Whitney has a 52 week low of $17.42 and a 52 week high of $50.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.40.
Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.24. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $321.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.28) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -144.00%.
About Hancock Whitney
Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.
