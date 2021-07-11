Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.80.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

In other Hancock Whitney news, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total value of $30,467.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,140,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,028,000 after acquiring an additional 561,093 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,326,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,736,000 after acquiring an additional 33,371 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 8.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,596,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,086,000 after acquiring an additional 119,642 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 0.9% during the first quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,313,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,163,000 after acquiring an additional 12,022 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,985,000. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

HWC stock opened at $44.11 on Friday. Hancock Whitney has a 52 week low of $17.42 and a 52 week high of $50.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.40.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.24. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $321.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.28) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -144.00%.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

