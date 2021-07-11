Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR) Shares Acquired by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,436 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.26% of Hanger worth $2,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in shares of Hanger by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 41,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP grew its stake in Hanger by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 236,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,407,000 after buying an additional 32,863 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Hanger by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 5,117 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Hanger by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 445,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,164,000 after buying an additional 45,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Hanger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,032,000. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HNGR stock opened at $24.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.31. Hanger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.13 and a twelve month high of $26.69. The stock has a market cap of $939.61 million, a P/E ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.04.

Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Hanger had a return on equity of 83.02% and a net margin of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $237.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.71 million. Research analysts expect that Hanger, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Vinit K. Asar sold 15,000 shares of Hanger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total value of $387,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas E. Kiraly sold 8,750 shares of Hanger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $223,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HNGR. TheStreet downgraded Hanger from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Hanger Profile

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services; and distributes O&P devices and components, manages O&P networks, and provides therapeutic solutions to patients and businesses in acute, post-acute, and clinic settings in the United States. It operates through two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services.

