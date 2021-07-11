HARD Protocol Price Up 3.4% Over Last 7 Days (HARD)

HARD Protocol (CURRENCY:HARD) traded 9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. HARD Protocol has a market capitalization of $48.88 million and approximately $5.00 million worth of HARD Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HARD Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.74 or 0.00002158 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, HARD Protocol has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About HARD Protocol

HARD Protocol’s launch date was November 2nd, 2020. HARD Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,250,000 coins. The official website for HARD Protocol is hard.kava.io . HARD Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hard_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HARD Protocol is a cross-chain money market for digital assets that aims to provide the ability to lend, borrow, and earn with a wide variety of assets including BTC, XRP, BNB, BUSD, KAVA, USDX, and others. The platform is built on the interoperable Kava blockchain that provides cross-chain bridges, Chainlink oracles, security from the Tendermint consensus mechanism, and other infrastructure designed as a foundation for DeFi applications and services. Core to the HARD Protocol is the HARD token, a governance token that enables holders to have a say in the on-going management and evolution of the platform. The HARD token is used for platform governance voting, as a reward for lenders and borrowers and for KAVA token stakers on the platform. “

HARD Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HARD Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HARD Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HARD Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

