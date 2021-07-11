Harmony (ONE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $841.88 Million

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 11th. One Harmony coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0816 or 0.00000239 BTC on exchanges. Harmony has a market cap of $841.88 million and approximately $23.32 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Harmony has traded 24.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Harmony

Harmony (CRYPTO:ONE) is a EPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 13,100,909,879 coins and its circulating supply is 10,314,026,879 coins. The official message board for Harmony is medium.com/harmony-one . Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol . Harmony’s official website is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops . The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. Learn more about Harmony’s Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) here. “

Harmony Coin Trading

