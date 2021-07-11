Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) Position Reduced by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 881,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,411 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.11% of Harsco worth $15,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HSC. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Harsco during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Harsco during the first quarter worth $175,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harsco during the fourth quarter worth $180,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Harsco during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Harsco by 16.9% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HSC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Harsco from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th.

HSC stock opened at $19.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -60.15 and a beta of 2.17. Harsco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.83 and a fifty-two week high of $23.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.68.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $528.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.94 million. Harsco had a positive return on equity of 5.12% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. Harsco’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Harsco Co. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Russell C. Hochman sold 6,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total transaction of $138,844.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,403.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

