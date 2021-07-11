Harvest Finance Price Reaches $78.17 on Major Exchanges (FARM)

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. Harvest Finance has a market capitalization of $45.81 million and approximately $1.30 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Harvest Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $78.17 or 0.00228996 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Harvest Finance has traded up 30.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00012278 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000859 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000531 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Harvest Finance

Harvest Finance (FARM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 623,225 coins and its circulating supply is 585,995 coins. The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance . Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

Harvest Finance Coin Trading

