Hathor Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $7.10 Million (HTR)

Hathor (CURRENCY:HTR) traded 14.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. One Hathor coin can currently be bought for about $0.51 or 0.00001475 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hathor has traded up 38.2% against the U.S. dollar. Hathor has a total market capitalization of $92.12 million and approximately $7.10 million worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hathor alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002895 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00045419 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.26 or 0.00116533 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.58 or 0.00160904 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,500.29 or 0.99871618 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002899 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $327.68 or 0.00948570 BTC.

Hathor Profile

Hathor’s total supply is 870,634,880 coins and its circulating supply is 180,833,876 coins. Hathor’s official Twitter account is @HathorNetwork . The official website for Hathor is hathor.network . The Reddit community for Hathor is https://reddit.com/r/HathorNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hathor (HTR) is the native unit of account of the Hathor Network, created as a utility token needed to access the decentralized payment, contracting and token issuance capabilities of its technologies. “

Buying and Selling Hathor

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hathor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hathor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hathor using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hathor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hathor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.