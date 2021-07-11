HBK Investments L P Acquires Shares of 500,000 RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRAU)

HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in shares of RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRAU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,925,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bracebridge Capital LLC acquired a new stake in RXR Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of RXR Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,463,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of RXR Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RXR Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,917,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of RXR Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $738,000.

Shares of RXRAU traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.98. The stock had a trading volume of 90,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,785. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.99. RXR Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.40 and a fifty-two week high of $10.20.

RXR Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Uniondale, New York.

