HBK Investments L P Buys New Position in Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRNGU)

HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRNGU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,180,000. Soaring Eagle Acquisition accounts for approximately 0.1% of HBK Investments L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Sycale Advisors NY LLC bought a new stake in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $171,000.

Get Soaring Eagle Acquisition alerts:

Shares of SRNGU traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.63. The company had a trading volume of 260,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,012,832. Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $11.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.42.

Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Spinning Eagle Acquisition Corp and changed its name to Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRNGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRNGU).

Receive News & Ratings for Soaring Eagle Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soaring Eagle Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.